ICYMI - S&P warn on China property developers - “real” risk of default

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Hong Kong media (South China Morning Post) with the piece overnight on S&P ratings and the "Evergrande crisis'. S&P say:

  • a third of China's developers may face pressure with US$84 billion in debt maturing by end of 2022
  • More than half of rated Chinese property developers have junk-rated debt
  • Risk of default is 'real' as massive pile of offshore, onshore debt set to mature by December 2022
