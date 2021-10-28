ICYMI - S&P warn on China property developers - “real” risk of default
Hong Kong media (South China Morning Post) with the piece overnight on S&P ratings and the "Evergrande crisis'. S&P say:
- a third of China's developers may face pressure with US$84 billion in debt maturing by end of 2022
- More than half of rated Chinese property developers have junk-rated debt
- Risk of default is 'real' as massive pile of offshore, onshore debt set to mature by December 2022
Link to the SCMP is here for more (may be gated)