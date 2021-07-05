ICYMI - The Bank of Canada business outlook survey has hit its highest level ever

A new high record for the BOC business Outlook survey, Q2 2021 taking the gold medal!

Indicators of capacity pressures and labor shortage intensity have increased

This sort of observation has been widespread, most recently amongst all the PMI surveys that have been released the past week or so. These pressures are contributing to inflation rises, the question is if they are 'transitory' or not.





The BOS indicator hits its highest level on record at 4.17 versus 2.95 in Q1:









pic via Bloomberg