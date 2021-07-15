ICYMI - The BoE remarks that sent GBP higher (but not for long)
Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Saunders, one of the more dovish of them up until recently) swung a little more hawkish overnight.
Justin had the headlines and remarks as they hit:
Saunders' remarks build on similar from fellow Committee member Ramsden, Adam posted these the previous day:
And also follow inflation in the UK surprising to the high side.
Cable got a boost from Saunders but gave it all away during the US timezone, the short-term candle chart - moves in an (approx) red box as an aid: