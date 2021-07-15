ICYMI - The BoE remarks that sent GBP higher (but not for long)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Saunders, one of the more dovish of them up until recently) swung a little more hawkish overnight.

Justin had the headlines and remarks as they hit:
Saunders' remarks build on similar from fellow Committee member Ramsden, Adam posted these the previous day:
And also follow inflation in the UK surprising to the high side. 

Cable got a boost from Saunders but gave it all away during the US timezone, the short-term candle chart - moves in an (approx) red box as an aid:

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Saunders GBP/USD chart upmove
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose