ICYMI - The Fed Beige Book sees further price rises in the US

For the highlights (lowlights?) of the Federal Reserve 'beige Book' report on the US economy, check this out from Adam overnight:
The "Beige Book" is more properly known as the "Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions by Federal Reserve District"
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- its published eight times per year
- Each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its District through reports from Bank and Branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts, and other sources.
- The Beige Book summarizes this information by District and sector.
- An overall summary of the twelve district reports is prepared by a designated Federal Reserve Bank on a rotating basis.