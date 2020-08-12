ICYMI - The RBNZ clearly stated they want a lower NZ dollar

If you missed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand news items yesterday, here they are:

In order:

Of particular note, to me, were, of course, the boost to LSAP but also the favourable comments of eventual negative rates and also Orr emphasising the high NZD was damaging.





I spotted a snippet from NAB on the NZD along the same lines:

RBNZ "clearly stating a bias to push NZD lower"

"a clear dovish tilt which opens the door to more unorthodox easing in coming months"

A quick glance at your charts though will show NZD higher, along with other FX. Its beholden to events offshore right now, as we have become accustomed to.





RBZ Gov Orr



