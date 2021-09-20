ICYMI - "Transitory" inflation remarks from all over the place

Some remarks overnight from European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau

Trotting out the transient inflation story again, very familiar to us by now:

the recent strength of inflation is temporary

no doubt' inflation rate to fall below 2% by 2023

no doubt ECB needs to keep policy accommodative

Also, this time from the BIS ( Bank for International Settlements ... this is a financial institution owned by central banks) with a research piece on

"There will be higher inflation for some time, but that I don't think will alter the fundamental picture" of it being transitory

"Having said that of course, one should always remain vigilant."

These remarks from the BIS' Claudio Borio, head of the BIS's monetary and economic department. His comments out overnight also.



















