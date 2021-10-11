ICYMI - Two Bank of England officials spoke over the weekend indicating higher rates

I posted earlier on comments from Bank of England Governor Bailey:

Bank of England Governor Bailey weekend comments on inflation, unemployment, policy And also over the weekend on remarks from policy committee member Saunders:

Saunders stayed true to his more hawkish form than other members of the MPC saying moving expectations for rate hikes forward in time is appropriate while Governor Bailiet warned of a potentially “very damaging” period of inflation unless policy makers take action.





GBP was marked higher in the early hours of Asia, dipped back and has since rallied again. This recent pop seems more to do with the USD than anything else, EUR, AUD, NZD are all higher also.







