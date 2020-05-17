ICYMI - Weekend report of Bank of England considering negative rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted over the weekend re the UK press on the Bank of England and negative rates:


Also of note from the UK is this 'bad bank' idea (UK Times): UK Treasury is weighing plans for a "bad bank" to hold stakes in bailed-out businesses, the concern is that 'nationally significant' firms could fail in the coronavirus crisis - link here may be gated)


ps. Fed Chair Powell will be speaking again soon, earlier comments here 

See here for global coronavirus case data
