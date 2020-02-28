Bullard: Rate cuts 'a possibility' if virus intensifies but not the base case

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Bullard speaks

If you remember back to the ebola scare five years ago, it was Bullard who hinted at a rate cut or further QE when markets fell.

  • If virus intensifies to global pandemic, Fed might react
  • Investors and policymakers are 'wise to worry' about potential impacts
  • Base case is that Fed policy is in a good place
  • Expects economic impacts of outbreak to be 'noticeable' in China but 'on a smaller scale' elsewhere' with temporary disruptions to global supply chain
This guy is out to lunch.



