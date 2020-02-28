Bullard: Rate cuts 'a possibility' if virus intensifies but not the base case

Bullard speaks



If you remember back to the ebola scare five years ago, it was Bullard who hinted at a rate cut or further QE when markets fell.





If virus intensifies to global pandemic, Fed might react

Investors and policymakers are 'wise to worry' about potential impacts

Base case is that Fed policy is in a good place

Expects economic impacts of outbreak to be 'noticeable' in China but 'on a smaller scale' elsewhere' with temporary disruptions to global supply chain This guy is out to lunch.









