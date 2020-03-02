If the Fed cuts expect the USD to remain resilient

A view via HSBC on what to expect if the Federal Reserve cuts rates on or before March 18

Any USD weakness on a cut to be temporary

says that "relationship between interest rates and FX for many G10 currency pairs has clearly broken down"

"Ordinarily, in a cyclical world, rate cuts would be associated with currency weakness"

Cites 2019 Fed cuts and a broadly stronger USD. Positives for the USD:

relative strength of the US economy

other central banks will be cutting rates

dollar as a haven when risk-off sentiment

Biggest risk to USD … a "return of the risk-on world"