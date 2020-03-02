If the Fed cuts expect the USD to remain resilient

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A view via HSBC on what to expect if the Federal Reserve cuts rates on or before March 18

Any USD weakness on a cut to be temporary
  • says that "relationship between interest rates and FX for many G10 currency pairs has clearly broken down" 
  • "Ordinarily, in a cyclical world, rate cuts would be associated with currency weakness"
Cites 2019 Fed cuts and a broadly stronger USD. Positives for the USD:
  • relative strength of the US economy
  • other central banks will be cutting rates
  • dollar as a haven when risk-off sentiment 
Biggest risk to USD …  a "return of the risk-on world" 
  • "Catalysts for this would be a much larger fiscal expansion in China or the Eurozone, for example. But for now, such policy actions do not appear on the radar"

