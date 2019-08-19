If you are waiting for the agenda of the Federal Reserve Jackson Hole symposium - info

The agenda for the Jackson Hole symposium will be published on Thursday.

What we know so far:

Federal Reserve Chair Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday (23rd August), on monetary policy challenges. At 10 AM ET/1400 GMT

European Central Bank President Draghi will not attend

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is participating in a panel discussion on Saturday August 24 at 12:25 US east coast time



The symposium hosts, the Kansas City Federal Reserve, will publish the full agenda at 6pm ET (2200GMT) on Thursday August 22.





While we wait for the KC Fed, this from their inhouse band:











