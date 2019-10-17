IMF warns that while Asian central banks can maintain easy monetary policy they must also guard against excessive debt build up

Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

  • Japan can ramp up fiscal stimulus if risks materialize, growth slows more than expected from October sales tax hike
  • no change to IMF's proposal for Japan to raise sales tax in small increments over several years
  • Asian central banks can keep easy monetary policy but must prevent low rates from causing excess build-up of debt

  

