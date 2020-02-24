Impact of virus outbreak on firms' ability to repay bonds not huge - PBOC official

The PBOC continues to try to calm down the market





The virus outbreak definitely has impact on firms' ability to repay bonds

But the overall effect is not huge

Still expects bond default risks to decline overall this year

Again, this fits largely into the narrative that China is going to keep a more optimistic view on the outbreak situation from hereon. I'd like to emphasise once more that it would be better to keep a look out on further stimulus measures for a sense of how things are rather than to follow headline narratives such as the above.



