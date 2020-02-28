In light of Powell, here's the schedule for Fedspeak next week
Who is on the agenda
There is no Fedspeak scheduled for the weekend or on Monday. Just like today's unscheduled statement from Powell, that could change quickly.
Tuesday:
- Mester
- Evans
Wed:
- Beige Book
- Bullard
Thurs:
- Kaplan
Fri:
- Kashkari
- Williams
- Eans
- Mester
- Bullard
- George
The Fed blackout begins on Saturday, so Friday will be the final chance for officials to offer hints at what's coming on March 18. Given Powell's comments today, the hint is already in -- they're cutting. The debate will now move to 25bps vs 50bps.
I think another spot to watch will be this Wednesday's Bank of Canada decision. The market has quickly shifted towards pricing in a cut.