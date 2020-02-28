In light of Powell, here's the schedule for Fedspeak next week

Fri:

Kashkari

Williams

Eans

Mester

Bullard

George

The Fed blackout begins on Saturday, so Friday will be the final chance for officials to offer hints at what's coming on March 18. Given Powell's comments today, the hint is already in -- they're cutting. The debate will now move to 25bps vs 50bps.





I think another spot to watch will be this Wednesday's Bank of Canada decision. The market has quickly shifted towards pricing in a cut.

