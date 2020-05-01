Incoming BOC gov Macklem: Negative rates among tools at BOC

"The Bank of Canada has elaborated a framework with unconventional instruments. The possibility of negative interest rates is included in that list. The reason it hasnt' been deployed is that there are some disruptive effects of negative interest rates. It's hard to explain to depositors why their deposits are shrinking in their accounts when they're not taking money out. When you've already in a disruption, you might want to be hesitant about introducing a new source of disruption so when you look at the current situation, I'm quite comfortable with the effective lower bound where it is."