India may rethink its ban on crypto - to look at how to use cryptos as a digital asset

A report in the Indian media says that the 2019 recommendation to ban cryptocurrency assets has become outdated.

The article says:

prevailing view that the recommendations by a committee headed by former finance secretary Subhash Garg in 2019 for a blanket ban on these assets had become outdated

new committee could explore the use of blockchain for technological enhancement, suggest ways to regulate cryptos as digital assets instead of a currency

"There is a view within the government that the recommendations made by the Subhash Garg are dated and a fresh look is needed at use of cryptos rather than a total ban," an official in the know of the matter said.

discussions are at an early stage and no formal resolution has yet been passed.





