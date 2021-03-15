Is the ECB's cunning plan to manipulate the EUR lower working? Seems to be, yep.

The European Central Bank's public undertaking to keep a cap on rising rates does seem to be working to cap the EUR also.

Its a weight on European yields

and in effect is widening the gap vs. yields in the US (approaching 200bps for Bunds from 150 in January)

Add in some extra ingredients:

the renewed imposition of virus restrictions in Italy

the threat of the same in France

the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in many European countries

the snail's pace of vaccine rollout otherwise

---

Ahead this week from the eurozone:

ECB officials Lagarde, Schnabel, and Guindos speak Thursday

Today, Tuesday 16 March 2021 's the ECB publish PEPP data (out at 0845 GMT)



