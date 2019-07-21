Is the Fed rate cut this month locked in - despite data flow still to come? Yes.

The Federal Open Market Committee meet on July 30 and 31, and between now and then there is still US data to come.

Both macro economic reports

and firms' earnings reports

So, is a 25bp cut locked in?





Scotia Bank says say (I agree FWIW):



rate cut is pretty much guaranteed

(incoming) incremental information is unlikely to impact that decision

it is important to discount the macro activity readings in the face of a) continued below target core PCE inflation; and b) still heightened uncertainty toward forward-looking risks not least of which being in terms of trade policy that has generally disappointed















