Its a huge week coming up - the big event is Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday
Federal Reserve System Chair Jerome Powell's highly-anticipated speech will be on Friday, August 27 at 10 am ET, which is 1400 GMT.
The 'Hole summit was intended as an in-person three-day event. That plan has been shelved and the Kansas City Fed (the hosts) has pivoted to a virtual format. Now that the Jackson Hole Summit will be held virtually instead of face-to-face markets are reading it as a signal that there will be no taper talk from Powell on Friday.
Nevertheless, stay tuned this week ahead for twists and turns of expectations as to what Powell will have to say in his speech. I expect there will be more energy used in writing explanations and expectations than is used in all crypto mining combined!