Its European Central Bank policy meeting day - preview

ECB monetary policy decision is coming later on Thursday 12 September 2019

announcement due at 1145gmt

ECB President Draghi's press conference (his last one!) is at 1230 GMT

Various previews have been posted in past days, I'll collate them all for easy reference a little later. But for now, BNZ have a handy summary:

consensus among economists is for a 10bp cut to the ECB's deposit rate and the announcement of a resumption to QE, with the median estimate for a €30b per month pace of bond buying.

The market prices 14bps of rate cuts in for this meeting, implying an almost 50% chance that the ECB could cut by 20bps.

The ECB is widely expected to accompany any rate cut with the adoption of a "tiering" system for bank reserves, whereby some portion of banks' reserves will be exempted from the negative deposit rate, in order to mitigate the negative financial impact on the banking sector.

The bond market's focus is likely to be on whether the ECB restarts its QE programme and, if so, what the size of such a programme might be. Despite the recent rise in European and global rates, expectations for the ECB are still high (as evidenced by a 30 year German yield of 0%) and were it to disappoint market expectations on QE, the risk is for an extension in the recent bond sell-off.













