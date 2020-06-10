Its Fed day! FOMC monetary policy decision due Wednesday - preview
Federal Open Market Committee announcement due at 1800GMT on 10 June 2020.
- Chair Powell will have his news conference following at 1830GMT
Earlier previews:
- statement will likely strike a more dovish tone than the prevailing market sentiment
- will reiterate that the recovery will be slow, even after an apparently quick start in May
- That dovishness will likely be front-and-center in the accompanying projections and dot plot
- For much of the next two years, the expected rate is trading closer to zero than the mid-point of the 0 to 0.25% range.
- That likely leaves either an increase in the size of the Fed's bond-buying program or a move towards yield-curve control. Nothing is off the table, and the Fed has justifiably acted very aggressively this time around. So a move towards additional easing via the long-end could happen
- Financial conditions in the United States are close to their pre-COVID levels, assisted by rising equity prices and a softening USD. The 'mini tantrum' seen in long-end yields recently is a development that warrants caution in this regard, though we think it is a bit too premature for the FOMC to implement anything
