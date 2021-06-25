It's jobs week: What's coming up on the US economic calendar
Economic data in the week ahead
Next week will set the tone for the month of July with several top-tier data points to come.
Monday:
- Dallas Fed manufacturing
Tuesday:
- FHFA house price index
- Conference Board consumer confidence
Wednesday:
- ADP employment
- Pending home sales
Thursday:
- Initial jobless claims
- Markit manufacturing
- Construction spending
Friday:
- Non-farm payrolls
- Factory orders
- Trade balance
The following week will be shortened by the Fourth of July holiday, which falls on Monday.