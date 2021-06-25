It's jobs week: What's coming up on the US economic calendar

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Economic data in the week ahead

Next week will set the tone for the month of July with several top-tier data points to come.

Monday:
  • Dallas Fed manufacturing
Tuesday:
  • FHFA house price index
  • Conference Board consumer confidence
Wednesday:
  • ADP employment
  • Pending home sales
Thursday:
  • Initial jobless claims
  • Markit manufacturing
  • Construction spending
Friday:
  • Non-farm payrolls
  • Factory orders
  • Trade balance
The following week will be shortened by the Fourth of July holiday, which falls on Monday.


