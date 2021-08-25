Jackson Hole agenda to be published later today, Thursday 26 August 2021
The Kansas City Federal Reserve symposium will be a 'virtual' affair, August 27 - 30.
We do know that the main event are opening remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, due at 9 am CT/10 am ET/1400 GMT on August 27.
I posted on this earlier in the week, but for those who missed it, the full agenda will be made available at 7 pm US Central time (CT), which is 8 pm US ET on August 26
0000 GMT August 27
I'll get the schedule of speakers and times posted once its made available in a little over 24 hours time.
