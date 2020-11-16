Janet Yellen: Central banks have it done a good job responding to crisis

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Janet Yellen speaking on Bloomberg

Former Fed chair Janet Yellen who's name has been bantered about as a possible Treasury Secretary (although Fed's Lael Brainard is considered the front runner), is on the wires saying:
  • central banks have done a good job responding to crisis
  • monetary policy has limits, lower bound is constraint
  • fiscal relief is essential
The comments are in line with most analysts and central bankers. 

Meanwhile former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is speaking at New Economy Forum and says:
  • central banks acted definitively to prevent collapse
  • mistake for central banks to exaggerate relevance
  • central banks need to acknowledge their limitations
  • savings are exceeding natural level of private investment
  • central problem is absorbing savings in a healthy way
His comments are in line with Yellen's.  
