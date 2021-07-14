Japan broadcaster reports the BOJ is likely to cut its GDP forecast tomorrow

Adam posted a preview of the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting here:

BOJ to leave intact all 3 monetary policy pillars in place this week - Credit Agricole And, Justin and I have both posted on the BOJ being likely to cut its GDP forecast at Friday's announcement: And, Justin and I have both posted on the BOJ being likely to cut its GDP forecast at Friday's announcement:

Re the headline to this post, Japan's NHK the latest to tip an economic growth forecast cut, for the current fiscal year.





The Bank of Japan meet July 15 and 16.



The policy statement and the Bank's latest updated forecasts (in its Outlook Report) will be made Friday at the conclusion of the meeting (there is no firmly set time for the announcement, sometime between 0230 and 0330 GMT on Friday is a good bet).



