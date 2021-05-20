Japan CPI data due today - early indications are for another disappointment for the BOJ
Coming up at 2330 GMT from Japan is CPI data for April
National CPI expected -0.5% y/y, prior was -0.2%
National CPI excluding Fresh Food expected -0.5% y/y, prior was -0.1%
National CPI excluding Food, Energy expected -0.1% y/y, prior was 0.3%
Tokyo are inflation data for April has been released already, its used as a rough guide to the national CPI. For April:
Tokyo CPI -0.6% y/y,
expected -0.2%, prior was -0.2%
expected 0.0%, prior was -0.1%
expected 0.3%, prior was 0.3%
There is nothing in inflation data to prompt any winding back of Bank of Japan easy monetary policy.