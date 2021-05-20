Japan CPI data due today - early indications are for another disappointment for the BOJ

Coming up at 2330 GMT from Japan is CPI data for April

National CPI expected -0.5% y/y, prior was -0.2%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food expected -0.5% y/y, prior was -0.1%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy expected -0.1% y/y, prior was 0.3%

Tokyo are inflation data for April has been released already, its used as a rough guide to the national CPI. For April:



expected -0.2%, prior was -0.2% Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food -0.2% y/y,

expected 0.0%, prior was -0.1% Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.0% y/y,

expected 0.3%, prior was 0.3% As I noted at the time of the release there is nothing to make the BOJ happy here. Their core inflation target is 2%. Its not even close and has slipped lower from March in April. I suspect the same from the national level data today.

There is nothing in inflation data to prompt any winding back of Bank of Japan easy monetary policy.



