Japan government, BOJ committed to maintain market stability - joint statement

A joint statement after the meeting between Kuroda and Aso earlier

Government, BOJ have closely coordinated to support economic activity

Acted aggressively to ensure market stability

Committed to making every effort to facilitate corporate financing

And also to maintain market stability

Government, BOJ will work together to bring economic growth back on track

There isn't much to really see here as Aso and Kuroda are mainly reiterating the same messages i.e. both the government and BOJ are working hand-in-hand to ensure that the economic recovery is sustained and that there is no return to deflation.



