Japan government, BOJ committed to maintain market stability - joint statement
A joint statement after the meeting between Kuroda and Aso earlier
- Government, BOJ have closely coordinated to support economic activity
- Acted aggressively to ensure market stability
- Committed to making every effort to facilitate corporate financing
- And also to maintain market stability
- Government, BOJ will work together to bring economic growth back on track
There isn't much to really see here as Aso and Kuroda are mainly reiterating the same messages i.e. both the government and BOJ are working hand-in-hand to ensure that the economic recovery is sustained and that there is no return to deflation.