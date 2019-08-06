Japan Ministry of Finance says no plan for MoF, BOJ, FSA meeting today

They had one yesterday amidst the market gyrations but none planned again for today.

Comments from a Ministry of Finance official. More:

Will continue to watch forex market, with a sense of urgency

The designation of China as a currency manipulator was unexpected

Given that China does not meet the publicly announced criteria the US Treasury uses to designate forex manipulators it was a surprise, yeah.





You may all recall that labelling China a manipulator was a 'day one' promise from trump (his words). It took him 927 days to finally get Treasury to cave in to his demands.















