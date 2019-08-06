Japan Ministry of Finance says no plan for MoF, BOJ, FSA meeting today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

They had one yesterday amidst the market gyrations but none planned again for today.

Comments from a Ministry of Finance official. More:
  • Will continue to watch forex market, with a sense of urgency
  • The designation of China as a currency manipulator was unexpected
--
Given that China does not meet the publicly announced criteria the US Treasury uses to designate forex manipulators it was a surprise, yeah.

You may all recall that labelling China a manipulator was a 'day one' promise from trump (his words). It took him 927 days to finally get Treasury to cave in to his demands. 




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose