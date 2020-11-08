Japan press: Bank of Japan closely watching forex market
JiJi service in the Japan Times on how the BOJ is responding to Biden's win.
- The government and Bank of Japan officials are keeping a close eye on foreign exchange rates following Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
- They are concerned that any sharp rise in the yen’s value against the dollar will deal a serious blow to the Japanese economy already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with their thinking said.
We heard from Suga, Japan's Prime Minister, on Friday saying this, so the piece in the Times is a bit of a recap.