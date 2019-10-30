Japan press report the BOJ is considering adjustments to forward guidance in today's statement
Nikkei with a what to expect from the Bank of Japan policy meeting 31 October 2019
- considering adjustments to forward guidance in today's statement
- including possible future rate cuts
Today's is one of the more interesting BOJ meetings in past months. Majority expectation is for no change but it is by no means unanimous:
