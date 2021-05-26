Japan ruling party official says BOJ must seek to weaken yen further
LDP senior official Yamamoto
- Japan likely to proceed with Olympics as scheduled even without spectators
- holding Olympics as planned is good for Japan's economy
- government should compile extra budget worth 26 trln yen around Oct or Nov
- Japan 'absolutely' does not need to keep pledge to achieve primary balance surplus in 2025
- Bank of Japan must seek to weaken yen further by ramping up asset buying
- BOJ is making a mistake by 'stealth' tapering of asset buying as deflation still a risk
Kozo Yamamoto is no lightweight, he heads the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) financial research committee.
Yen is off a few ticks only.