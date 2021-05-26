Japan ruling party official says BOJ must seek to weaken yen further

LDP senior official Yamamoto

Japan likely to proceed with Olympics as scheduled even without spectators

holding Olympics as planned is good for Japan's economy

government should compile extra budget worth 26 trln yen around Oct or Nov

Japan 'absolutely' does not need to keep pledge to achieve primary balance surplus in 2025

Bank of Japan must seek to weaken yen further by ramping up asset buying

BOJ is making a mistake by 'stealth' tapering of asset buying as deflation still a risk

Kozo Yamamoto is no lightweight, he heads the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) financial research committee.





Yen is off a few ticks only.