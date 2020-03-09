Japan top currency official: We reaffirmed necessity to act appropriately

Says cannot comment on whether they have intervened in the currency market





Overly volatile moves in financial markets are not good

We discussed the nervous moves in the market

Will announce more support details tomorrow

Measures include zero-interest loans to firms

A bit of a hint that they will be ready to step in when they see fit. USD/JPY is still sticking around 102.50-70 for now as these intervention talks could likely help to slow down the appreciation in the yen amid the current market mood.



