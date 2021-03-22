Japanese shares are trading lower again on Monday following the BOJ ETF decision on Friday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Bank of Japan policy review post is here from Friday:

The ETF bombshell was thoroughly expected, we'd flagged it weeks ago and the Nikkei all but confirmed it the day before the announcement. 

However... as Justin followed up:
This morning in Tokyo the Nikkei 225 is losing ground, and the Topix is joining in, giving back some of its gains. Both indexes are down in opening trade 


