Japan's Aso: No BOJ decision made on unlimited bond buying yet

Japan's finance minister, Taro Aso, tells reporters

  • Have not talked with the BOJ on the matter
  • Believe it is important to make things flexible
  • Cannot comment on whether the BOJ's ¥80 trillion JGB purchase target is good or bad
In case you missed it yesterday, talk of the BOJ going unlimited caused a bit of a drop in the yen but their purchase target above has long been an irrelevant factor in the market.

As Eamonn pointed out, they have been achieving their yield target rather easily so unlimited or not, it doesn't really add much to the current narrative in my view.
