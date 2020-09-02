Japan's Suga says want to maintain similar relationship with BOJ as Abe did
Suga reaffirms his stance on economic policies
- Wants to continue with Abenomics, push it further
- Abenomics has been working even when Japan is in severe economic state
- Says will not stop progress on reforms from Abe's tenure
In essence, Suga's 'selling point' is that he is going to be Abe 2.0 and that is likely to sway lawmakers to keep on his side ahead of the election vote. This also means that there won't be any drastic change to BOJ policies, a welcome relief for Japanese assets after the relative uncertainty seen following the announcement of Abe's resignation.