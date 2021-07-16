ICYMI - JP Morgan CEO Dimon sees H2 growth in the US stronger than its ever been. Wary of rate rises.
Dimon is overseeing JPM holding a cash stockpile instead of plowing it into securities.
- JPMorgan is waiting for the chance to buy securities with higher yields once exceptionally strong economic growth kicks in and drives up inflation and interest rates, Dimon and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told analysts on Tuesday.
- "You may have growth in the second half this year that's stronger than it's ever been in the United States of America," Dimon said in a call with analysts on Tuesday.
Reuters have the report on post-earnings comments from Dimon, and more, at that link.