JP Morgan estimates that central bank digital currencies to save firms $100bn a year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

JPM say that setting up a cross-border payments network for central bank digital currencies can save companies nearly $100 billion a year in transaction costs.

  • Currently, banks rely on correspondent banks and other intermediaries to process international money transfers. 
  • A CBDC network would save the customer up to $35 of the $40, according to JPM

Info comes via a Nikkei article, I haven't seen the JPM piece. Link here (may be gated) .

