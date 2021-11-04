JP Morgan estimates that central bank digital currencies to save firms $100bn a year
JPM say that setting up a cross-border payments network for central bank digital currencies can save companies nearly $100 billion a year in transaction costs.
- Currently, banks rely on correspondent banks and other intermediaries to process international money transfers.
- A CBDC network would save the customer up to $35 of the $40, according to JPM
Info comes via a Nikkei article, I haven't seen the JPM piece. Link here (may be gated) .