JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs bolt out of the gate on stock buybacks

Greg posted the news on Friday US time of the Federal Reserve giving the green light (waving the white flag?) for US banks to begin buying back stock again.

The Fed passing approval for buybacks was expected, given the Fed has been satisfied banks were coping with the pandemic. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citi, and others, have already confirmed they'll be doing so.





This might give bank equities some impetus (it already did late on Friday in the US), they been laggards, though of course price may well have work to do given the expected nature of the news.



