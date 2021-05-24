JP Morgan highlight "two key pivots" to watch in the months ahead - Fed, growth/earnings
JPM also added remarks on equities:
- We still don't see the hallmarks of bubbles at the index level in Equities and FICC.
- Focus instead this summer on two pivots - a more hawkish Fed and peak growth and earnings.
- Remember, however, that both still imply accommodative policy and a very strong economy.
- We therefore stay in cyclicals and Value stocks, despite the chatter that peaks should require more defensive portfolio rotations.
