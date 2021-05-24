JP Morgan highlight "two key pivots" to watch in the months ahead - Fed, growth/earnings

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted earlier on the JPM comments re crypto

JPM also added remarks on equities:
  • We still don't see the hallmarks of bubbles at the index level in Equities and FICC. 
  • Focus instead this summer on two pivots - a more hawkish Fed and peak growth and earnings.
  •  Remember, however, that both still imply accommodative policy and a very strong economy.
  •  We therefore stay in cyclicals and Value stocks, despite the chatter that peaks should require more defensive portfolio rotations. 
(Bolding is mine)

I posted earlier on the JPM comments re crypto
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose