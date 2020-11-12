Judy Shelton may be confirmed to the Federal Reserve (vote Tues or Wed)

Shelton is a controversial figure





Trump has nominated Judy Shelton to a 10-year term as a Fed governor in July 2019 but it has languished, in part because she's a divisive figure.





Shelton is a long time critic of the Fed and once pushed for higher interest rates and a return to a gold standard. She later back tracked on those positions as she sought to secure President Trump's nomination to the Fed and congressional support.





It's not clear if she will have the votes to get the nomination. Republicans said she didn't as recently as September but now that they've lost the Presidency, they may want to hand Biden a hand grenade.





She will need to get 51 votes in the Senate to be confirmed. Mitch McConnell has set a procedural vote to advance her nomination, so we'll see where that goes.





Update: The vote will be next Tuesday or Wednesday. This is the most-interesting Fed confirmation vote I can remember.

