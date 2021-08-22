Just waking up? Signs of a delay to Fed 'taper' announcement.
Friday (August 20) news was indicative of no taper announcement likely to come from Federal Reserve Chair Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.
If you are just waking up in Asia, I hope you had a great weekend, here's my summary of Friday's key taper-talk developments from a little earlier:
The main point is that the Jackson Hole Summit will be held virtually instead of face-to-face, and that markets are reading it as a signal that there will be no taper talk from Powell on Friday.
Also from Friday, the loudest proponent on the FOMC of a taper, Fed Dallas head Kaplan, has dialled back his hawkishness a notch in the wake of the spread of the virulent Delta mutant:
No trip to the mountains this year: