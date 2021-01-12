Kansas City Fed George: Generally optimistic for continued economic recovery

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Kansas City Fed Pres. Mester George speaking

  • Generally optimistic for continued economic recovery 
  • Accommodative monetary policy stance is appropriate
  • Too soon to speculate on timing of any change to stance
  • Consumers ready to spend, businesses to rebuild inventories once virus clears and daily decision-making returns to normal
  • Vaccination delays now among the most substantial risks facing US recovery
  • Inflation could hit Fed's target more quickly than some might expect after the pandemic, though not a near-term threat.
George is being cautious on policy changes although acknowledges inflation could rise more quickly.  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose