Kansas City Fed George: Generally optimistic for continued economic recovery

Kansas City Fed Pres. Mester George speaking

Generally optimistic for continued economic recovery

Accommodative monetary policy stance is appropriate



Too soon to speculate on timing of any change to stance



Consumers ready to spend, businesses to rebuild inventories once virus clears and daily decision-making returns to normal



Vaccination delays now among the most substantial risks facing US recovery



Inflation could hit Fed's target more quickly than some might expect after the pandemic, though not a near-term threat.



George is being cautious on policy changes although acknowledges inflation could rise more quickly.

