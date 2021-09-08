Kaplan says he would like to taper ASAP

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan says he'd like to taper "At the earliest opportunity"
Earlier comments from Kaplan:
Prior to his appearance, I posted a preview in which I referred to the furore surrounding Kaplan's trading activities:
There were questions on this submitted to him at his "town hall" (virtual) meeting, but they were not used. Given the title of the event was a Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy
, it appears that was where Kaplan's focus was.
Have to wonder if the boss will have a word with him:
