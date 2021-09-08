Kaplan says he would like to taper ASAP

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan says he'd like to taper "At the earliest opportunity"

Earlier comments from Kaplan:
Prior to his appearance, I posted a preview in which I referred to the furore surrounding Kaplan's trading activities:
There were questions on this submitted to him at his "town hall" (virtual) meeting, but they were not used. Given the title of the event was a Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy, it appears that was where Kaplan's focus was. 

Have to wonder if the boss will have a word with him:
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan says he'd like to taper "At the earliest opportunity"

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose