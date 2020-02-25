Key Japanese financial authorities to meet later today

BOJ, FSA and MOF to meet at 0830 GMT









They can take heart in the fact that the yen hasn't strengthened significantly over the past few weeks - even weakened - but they will also have to weigh up the new dynamic in the market and how that relates to the current state of their economy as well.







ForexLive

Anyway, just a heads up in case we do hear of anything relevant later in the day.

Japanese authorities tend to get together from time to time to meet and discuss about recent developments in financial markets and I reckon this time will be no different.