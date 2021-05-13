Kuroda says the BOJ is implementing easing steps no other central bank is taking
More from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda, speaking for parliament today.
- The BOJ guiding monetary policy keeping in mind that excessive fall in super-long yields could have negative impact on economy
- says will take into account effects, side-effects of policy, aim for moderate inflation accompanied by growth in corporate profits, jobs and wages
- BOJ's buying of risky assets, including ETFs, is extraordinary measure that no other major central bank taking
- BOJ's isky asset buying, which is part of its ultra-loose policy, is necessary step as it is expected to take more time to hit 2% inflation