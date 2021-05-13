Kuroda says the BOJ is implementing easing steps no other central bank is taking

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

More from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda, speaking for parliament today.

  • The BOJ guiding monetary policy keeping in mind that excessive fall in super-long yields could have negative impact on economy
  • says will take into account effects, side-effects of policy, aim for moderate inflation accompanied by growth in corporate profits, jobs and wages
  • BOJ's buying of risky assets, including ETFs, is extraordinary measure that no other major central bank taking
  • BOJ's isky asset buying, which is part of its ultra-loose policy, is necessary step as it is expected to take more time to hit 2% inflation



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose