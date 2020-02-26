Lagarde due to speak in Germany at the bottom of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

New home sales at 10 AM 

ECB Lagarde will speak in Germany at the bottom of the hour.  We will be monitoring for any comments.

IN other data, 
  • new home sales will be released at 10 AM with expectations of 718K versus 694K annualized pace
  • DOE inventory data will be released at 10:30 AM. Crude oil futures are expected to show a build of 2.6M. The private data released toward the close yesterday showed a 1.3M build. Gas inventories are expected to show a drawdown of -2.0M. The private data came in at +0.07M (near unchanged)
  • The US treasury will auction off $41 billion of five-year notes at 1 PM ET
  • Pres. Trump said that he would address the nation at 6 PM ET on the coronavirus
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose