Lagarde: Duration of stimulus matters as well as the level

When thinking about favourable financing conditions, what mmaters is not only the level of financing conditions but the duration of policy support

Recovery from a services-led recession tends to be slower than from a durable-goods led recession



PEPP, TLTROs 'likely to remain' main ECB tools as they can be dynamically adjusted to react to the pandemic

All options are on the table



We will continue to deliver the conditions necessary to protect the economy

The recovery from the pandemic could be bumpy

Developments in FX may negatively impact the path of inflation

Even if second wave proves to be less intense, it poses no less danger to the economy

Fiscal policy has to remain at the centre of the stabilization effort

The euro is down 50 pips on the day but is largely unchanged on these comments. The ECB has been jawboning about FX for awhile and at the latest meeting, Lagarde pre-committed to more stimulus in December.

