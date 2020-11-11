Lagarde: Duration of stimulus matters as well as the level
Comments from the ECB leader
- When thinking about favourable financing conditions, what mmaters is not only the level of financing conditions but the duration of policy support
- Recovery from a services-led recession tends to be slower than from a durable-goods led recession
- PEPP, TLTROs 'likely to remain' main ECB tools as they can be dynamically adjusted to react to the pandemic
- All options are on the table
- We will continue to deliver the conditions necessary to protect the economy
- The recovery from the pandemic could be bumpy
- Developments in FX may negatively impact the path of inflation
- Even if second wave proves to be less intense, it poses no less danger to the economy
- Fiscal policy has to remain at the centre of the stabilization effort
The euro is down 50 pips on the day but is largely unchanged on these comments. The ECB has been jawboning about FX for awhile and at the latest meeting, Lagarde pre-committed to more stimulus in December.