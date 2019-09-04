Lagarde: ECB doesn't need to be guided by markets

She's fitting well into her future role with such comments

ECB needs to listen to and understand markets

But need not be guided by markets

Says that a review of monetary framework is warranted





The notion has only grown over the past few days with Villeroy the latest to chime in on the matter . As mentioned yesterday, the real issue in all of this is that in restarting a similar QE programme as with the past, the ECB doesn't have much room to stimulate the economy any further than it already has.





It is either the ECB changes the issuer/purchase limits or don't pursue QE at all. There isn't really a middle ground here in my view.



