Lagarde: Highly accommodative policy warranted for prolonged period
Comments by incoming ECB president, Christine Lagarde
- Euro area economy faces near-term risks
- Inflation is persistently too low
- Must be mindful of negative effects of unconventional policies
Nothing that really jumps out here as the hearing is more of a formality more than anything else. I wouldn't expect Lagarde to be one that shakes things up when she formally joins the ECB ranks but we'll see.
The committee will be voting on a recommendation to appoint Lagarde today and when that passes, parliament will vote on her appointment on 16-19 September.