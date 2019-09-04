Lagarde: Highly accommodative policy warranted for prolonged period

Comments by incoming ECB president, Christine Lagarde

Euro area economy faces near-term risks

Inflation is persistently too low

Must be mindful of negative effects of unconventional policies

Nothing that really jumps out here as the hearing is more of a formality more than anything else. I wouldn't expect Lagarde to be one that shakes things up when she formally joins the ECB ranks but we'll see.





The committee will be voting on a recommendation to appoint Lagarde today and when that passes, parliament will vote on her appointment on 16-19 September.



