Lagarde: Highly accommodative policy warranted for prolonged period

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by incoming ECB president, Christine Lagarde

Lagarde
  • Euro area economy faces near-term risks
  • Inflation is persistently too low
  • Must be mindful of negative effects of unconventional policies
ForexLive
Nothing that really jumps out here as the hearing is more of a formality more than anything else. I wouldn't expect Lagarde to be one that shakes things up when she formally joins the ECB ranks but we'll see.

The committee will be voting on a recommendation to appoint Lagarde today and when that passes, parliament will vote on her appointment on 16-19 September.

