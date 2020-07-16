Lagarde opening statement: Data signal resumption of economic activity

Outlook remains highly uncertain

Sees signs of bottoming out in April

Job and income losses weigh on consumer spending

Inflation dampened by energy prices

Sees significant increase in slack

Repeats policy statement

Recovery uneven across sectors and jurisdictions

Recovery in early stages, data and surveys point to May and June improvement

Q2 economic contraction broadly in line with forecast

Inflation to pick up in early 2021

Risks remain on the downside

Headline inflation to drop more in coming months

Urges further strong and timely government efforts



The euro ticked higher but it was mixed in with US data.

